The deadline to be included in the competition is now approaching, with groups having until Sunday July 31 to take part.

Lancashire County Council's new competition aims to encourage a wide range of choirs from communities, workplaces and schools to come together to showcase their love of singing.

People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part, with the inaugural competition open to people from Lancashire, Blackpool, and Blackburn with Darwen.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services said: "Lancashire's Choir of the Year 2022 is an opportunity for us to celebrate some of the talented musical ensembles we have that bring joy to many, week in, week out.

"Singing is a great way of bringing people together from all walks of life, and we want to show the diverse array of singing groups based here in Lancashire."

The upper limit on choir members has been removed so larger choirs of 40+ can enter.

Schools can also enter choirs featuring pupils aged 12 and above. Non-school based choirs can include people of all ages.

To enter, choirs simply need to record their performances and send the video.

A panel made up of experienced singers and musicians will judge the videos and decide who will go to the live final at Charter Theatre in Preston on 24 November 2022.

Six finalists will perform live on the night in the theatre.

The panel will then announce the overall winner, as well as category winners and a 'People's Choice' award, with the winners being awarded a range of prizes.

Tim Rogers, head of music service for Lancashire County Council, is also calling for singing groups of all shapes and sizes to apply.

He said: "Thank you to everyone who have already entered the competition. We've had lots of great entries so far but there's still time to get yours in.

"It doesn't matter what kind of music you perform, whether you're the new kids on the block an experienced musical ensemble – we want to hear from you."