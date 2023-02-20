The initiative, running alongside the Multiply project, is aimed at teaching the art of frugality through cutting costs, living smarter and improving well-being during trying times.

The free courses are now up and running and are taking place throughout the year. These can be attended both online and in person in various locations across Lancashire. Learners can register their interest through accessing the Lancashire Adult Learning website.

The courses are mostly targeted at issues that face the Lancashire community during times of economic hardship.

Lancashire Adult Learning is offering free cost of living courses

Courses on offer include bill management and financial budgeting, which aim to help attendees better manage their finances and convey handy hints and tips to sizably cut down their gas and electric bills. Cooking and meal preparing on a tight budget is also part of the curriculum, where the focus is cheap quick and easy meals that are both filling and nutritious without breaking the bank.

These courses are open to all, including employers, partners, low-income and unemployed learners, as well as those in employment who are struggling to make ends meet.

Furthermore, LAL has other initiatives targeting the cost-of-living crisis including coping with stress and anxiety, and improving mobility at home that will aim to improve the happiness and well-being of local people.

Local libraries are similarly supporting their community by offering cost-of-living support, namely through their Warm Spaces initiative, which invited the public into their warm libraries with various incentives.

Partner organizations can also request cost-of-living support for their service users to support people during these challenging times.

Tom Gee, Head Of Curriculum: Employability, Volunteering and Skills at LAL, said: “Lancashire Adult Learning is proud to be supporting the community through innovative and practical programs in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“We understand that times are tough and that people are struggling to make ends meet. That's why we have developed these courses, to provide practical and helpful advice to help people manage their finances and improve their overall well-being.”

The courses are free, easily accessible, and cover a wide range of topics to help people improve their financial situation and overall well-being.