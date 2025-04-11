Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Historic Waddow Hall, one of five centres earmarked for closure in 2023 by the national Girlguiding association after announcing it could no longer afford to run it, has been saved.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new owners of the outdoor activity centre based in the Ribble Valley are the Waddow Hall Trust and Lancashire based GT Foundation. The combined efforts of both charities will ensure the centre will once again thrive as a vibrant community resource, campsite and activity centre,supporting young people, groups and girlguiders for generations to come.

GT Foundation said it aims to protect Waddow Hall’s legacy and ‘unlock its full potential as a place where children and young people can grow, explore, and thrive’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners who fought to save historic Waddow Hall in the Ribble Valley are celebrating after it was saved, thanks to new owners Waddow Hall Trust and Lancashire based GT Foundation

News that Waddow would be sold due to the’investment needed and the reduced number of members using them in the past decade’ sent shockwaves throughout the community. A petition was launched asking for the organisation to reconsider selling the centres.

Philip Walker, a trustee of the GT Foundation, said: “This is a moment of hope, and we’re proud to be part of it. Waddow Hall has meant so much to so many for so long, and now, it has a new chapter ahead. We’ve worked closely with Waddow Hall Trust to ensure the site can return to its original purpose as soon as possible while also improving facilities and accessibility for the whole community. Whilst there is a lot of hard work and effort ahead, our goal is to make Waddow even better than before. We’ve already had fantastic support from members of the former Waddow team and local residents.

"This is a shared effort—and we’re grateful to everyone who has played a part, including Nigel Evans, who fully supported us in the early stages and Maya Ellis, who has championed the future of Waddow at every step. This is about much more than preserving a property, it is about restoring a place that helps shape lives.”

The news was also welcomed by Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis who said: “I am truly delighted that we can finally move forward with getting Waddow Hall back in the service of young people as it has always been. Ribble Valley needs spaces like this for young people to thrive and develop skills, and I’m grateful to the patience and commitment of Waddow Hall Trust and GT Foundation for making this happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waddow Hall in the Ribble Valley has been saved thanks to new owners Waddow Hall Trust and Lancashire based GT Foundation

“It is particularly special to me, as a lifelong member of Girlguiding, that we can retain such an iconic space in my constituency. I look forward to working closely with partners to see Waddow thrive in supporting young people for years to come.”

The Waddow Hall Trust said it had been formed to ‘safeguard the site’s future, is now helping shape its rebirth’.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “This has always been about more than bricks and mortar. Waddow Hall is a place of belonging, of adventure, and of community. Working with GT Foundation, we’ve found a way forward that ensures Waddow can continue to inspire young people, not just now but for decades to come.”