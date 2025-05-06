Invictus Games trip highlights power of belief and opportunity for TAS pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four pupils from The TAS Trust, a group of specialist independent schools, recently returned from a life-changing trip to the Invictus Games in Canada.

For Jodi-Li Wilman,15, Hayden Richardson,14, and Bailey Blaine,13 it was their first experience of international travel and navigating a new city and represented a significant step forward in building self-confidence and independence.

Organised by TAS Trust - a network of independent specialist schools with eight campuses across Lancashire - this trip represented an extension of the school’s mission to think outside the box and create meaningful opportunities for young people who have struggled in traditional educational settings.

Referrals to TAS come from mainstream schools, children's homes, or local authority SEN team. The schools hybrid, relationship-led approach allows pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs, including many with Education Health and Care Plan’s (EHCP), who have been excluded from mainstream schools to flourish.

TAS pupils at the Invictus Games in Canada

Selection for the trip was rigorous. Attitude to learning, progress, attendance, and completing the BTEC L1 in Sport were all part of the criteria - and crucially, no teacher could influence the outcome. This approach reinforced the value TAS places on personal accountability and growth, with pupils earning their place based on merit and effort alone.

Kirsty Swierkowski and Mark Walton, two staff members from TAS, accompanied the group. They supported the pupils not just as educators but as mentors, guiding them through everything from navigating public transport to reading Google Maps.

Kirsty, who organised the trip and works closely with several of the pupils involved, said: “This trip wasn’t just about going to see an event. It was about helping our young people see what’s possible, beyond the limits that have too often been placed around them.

“The TAS model is intentionally different, rooted in purposeful enjoyment and driven by a belief that education is about much more than what happens in the classroom.”

The highlight of the trip came at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, where pupils had the chance to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

For Jodi, a huge fan of the Royal family, it was a moment she’ll never forget: “It was the best day ever.

“I couldn’t believe I was really there, seeing Prince Harry and Meghan in person. I was nervous about everything - the travel, the crowds - but I did it, and I’m so proud of myself. I feel like if I can do that, I can do anything now.”

Jodi’s experience in Canada marked a turning point and she returned to school with a newfound confidence, showing greater engagement and self-belief.

All four pupils have grown visibly since returning from the trip. Staff have noted changes not just in confidence, but in how these pupils approach challenges and opportunities alike.

The experience has inspired other pupils to do well and think about what they might need to do to earn a place on next year's trip.

While TAS continues to provide high-quality education tailored to the individual - starting where the child is, not where the curriculum begins - it is also building a reputation as a forward-thinking collective of independent specialist schools.

Founder of the organisation Kirsty-Anne Pugh said: “TAS is not an “alternative” school model; it is a deliberate, values-led approach that gives pupils a fresh start and holds them to high expectations, no matter what their past looked like, and shows them what is possible. I’m incredibly proud of our pupils and what they achieved and overcame on this trip.”