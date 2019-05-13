Inspirational Burnley seven-year-old raises £190 for new toys for her primary school's breakfast club

An admirable seven-year-old book-lover from a Burnley primary school has raised £190 to buy new toys for her school's breakfast club after completing a sponsored read at home.



Inspired to do something to help the school and determined to get the breakfast club, which runs daily from 8am to 8.40am, some new toys after realising how many children attended, Reedley Primary School pupil Eva-May took the money she raised through sponsorship from family and friends and went shopping with her mum.

Eva-May with her favourite book, 'Fairytale Frankie and the Tricky Witch.'

"This is a very kind and generous thing to do and we are very proud of Eva-May," said Kerry Gorrell, the school's Deputy Headteacher. "The children at breakfast club are very grateful [and] Eva-May said that she feels happy and proud and is looking forward to sharing the toys with the children."