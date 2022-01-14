Hurst Green school pupils lucky winners of pot painting competition

Artistic youngsters from St Joseph's RC Primary School in Hurst Green turned their hands to pottery painting - thanks to a competition held by Clitheroe businesswoman Claire Neave.

By Faiza Afzaal
Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:30 pm
Claire from Paint Pot with the Hurst Green pupils

Claire, who runs Paint Pot in Clitheroe, recently ran a competition for Ribble Valley schools and nurseries to win a free story session and pottery painting morning. Youngsters from the village school beat fierce competition to scoop the top prize.

The winning session began with the story of Stick Man, then every pupil spent the next few hours painting and decorating.

A spokesman said: "A huge thanks to Claire Neave, the owner of Paint Pot and to our parents who ensured we had the highest number of votes, despite being a small school.

"The 3,4 and 5 year olds thoroughly enjoyed the session."

