Holly Grove School in Burnley holds memorable leavers evening for departing pupils

It was the first leavers evening the special school at the Burnley Campus in Barden Lane has been able to hold for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Katie Wood, from the school, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who made is possible. It was an incredible turnout and the pupils and their families had a wonderful time.

"We want to say thank you to Eventfully Yours and Alice Aspinall who donated one of her beautiful floral backdrops for our event. Alice gave up her time to come and set it all up for us and we got some beautiful pictures in front of it.

Holly Grove leavers evening

“Thanks also must go to one of our parents Kevin Ramsden provided us with a sports car decked out with ribbons. The children loved sitting inside the car pretending to drive.

“Thank you to Creative Venue Styling in Simonstone for loaning us all the chair covers, sashes and table cloths for evening.

“Finally, Appetite Sandwich Shop and Caterers who provided us with a wonderful buffet and thank you to Colly and his ice cream van.

