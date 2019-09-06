Historic Crawshawbooth building dating back to 1716 to hold open weekend

The Crawshawbooth Quakers are holding an open weekend to showcase one of the organisation's oldest meeting houses, which dates back to the 1700s.

Having played an important role in enabling early Friends from the surrounding areas to gather, the Friends Meeting House dates back to 1716 and is still used to this day. On the weekend of September 14th and 15th, it will be open to visitors to come down and have a look at the beautiful listed building and enjoy the newly-created peace garden.

Refreshments will be available, and the building will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday and 12noon to 4.30pm on Sunday.