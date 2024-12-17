Here are the talented winners of Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan's Christmas Card Competition
We received an overwhelming number of entries, with hundreds of fantastic designs, and I was truly impressed by the incredible talent and creativity of the children across our towns. It was a difficult task to choose just one winner, so I decided to select an overall winner from the three towns, a winner from Padiham, and one from Burnley, as well as a winner and runners-up from each individual school.
The overall winner, for their outstanding artwork, was Mustafa Kanth from Holy Trinity RC Primary. This is my winner for the 2024 MP Christmas Card Competition.
I had the pleasure of visiting Mustafa to personally congratulate him and present him with a certificate, along with a copy of my Christmas card featuring his artwork on the front. During
my visit, I was treated to a special assembly by the Year 5 and 6 pupils, who sang Christmas carols and gave some impressive guitar performances. I’d like to thank all the children at
Holy Trinity RC Primary for such a wonderful assembly.
I also spent the day visiting all the schools that participated in the competition, and I want to extend my congratulations to every single one of them for their brilliant artwork.
The winner for Padiham and overall runner-up from Padiham Primary School was Nikola Olev, and from Heasandford Primary School in Burnley, the Brierfield winner and overall
runner-up was Yaman Alharoun.
Here are the winners and runners-up from each school:
Holy Trinity RC Primary School
Winner: Mustafa Kanth
Runners-up: Nelson Mejia Garcia and Saoirse McCool
Padiham Primary School
Winner: Nikola Olev
Runners-up: Emili Ellis and Luca Topham
Heasandford Primary School
Winner: Yaman Alharoun
Runners-up: Layana Anwar, Ghazlan Khan, and Ilayna Khan
St John the Baptist RC Primary School
Winner: Larissa Wilson
Runners-up: Hareerah Khan and Olivia-Rose
St Augustine’s Primary School
Winner: Evie Bailey
Runners-up: Max Carter and Toby
Lowerhouse Junior School
Winner: Victoria Petrunenko
Runners-up: Lola Byrne and Moya Eva Dillon
St John the Baptist
Winner: Lyla McBreen
Runners-up: Oliver Potrykus and Lenny Jones
St Leonard’s CE Primary
Winner: Marlow Smithson
Runners-up: Carter Thompson and Ezra Noon
St John’s CE Primary School
Winner: anonymous
Runners-up: Emily Parkinson and Ella Locke
Rosegrove Infants
Winner and runners-up: To be announced!
I thoroughly enjoyed visiting each of these talented children to congratulate them in person and thank them for their participation. I’m already looking forward to receiving more amazing submissions for the 2025 competition!
