I recently held a Christmas Card Competition for all primary schools in Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We received an overwhelming number of entries, with hundreds of fantastic designs, and I was truly impressed by the incredible talent and creativity of the children across our towns. It was a difficult task to choose just one winner, so I decided to select an overall winner from the three towns, a winner from Padiham, and one from Burnley, as well as a winner and runners-up from each individual school.

The overall winner, for their outstanding artwork, was Mustafa Kanth from Holy Trinity RC Primary. This is my winner for the 2024 MP Christmas Card Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had the pleasure of visiting Mustafa to personally congratulate him and present him with a certificate, along with a copy of my Christmas card featuring his artwork on the front. During

Mustafa Kanth from Holy Trinity RC Primary, the overall winner of the 2024 MP Christmas Card Competition, with MP Oliver Ryan.

my visit, I was treated to a special assembly by the Year 5 and 6 pupils, who sang Christmas carols and gave some impressive guitar performances. I’d like to thank all the children at

Holy Trinity RC Primary for such a wonderful assembly.

I also spent the day visiting all the schools that participated in the competition, and I want to extend my congratulations to every single one of them for their brilliant artwork.

The winner for Padiham and overall runner-up from Padiham Primary School was Nikola Olev, and from Heasandford Primary School in Burnley, the Brierfield winner and overall

Mustafa Kanth's winning Christmas card design.

runner-up was Yaman Alharoun.

Here are the winners and runners-up from each school:

Holy Trinity RC Primary School

MP Oliver Ryan with the Heasandford Primary School winners of his Christmas Card Competition.

Winner: Mustafa Kanth

Runners-up: Nelson Mejia Garcia and Saoirse McCool

Padiham Primary School

Winner: Nikola Olev

MP Oliver Ryan with the St Augustine’s Primary School winners of his Christmas Card Competition.

Runners-up: Emili Ellis and Luca Topham

Heasandford Primary School

Winner: Yaman Alharoun

Runners-up: Layana Anwar, Ghazlan Khan, and Ilayna Khan

St John the Baptist RC Primary School

Winner: Larissa Wilson

MP Oliver Ryan with the Lowerhouse Junior School winners of his Christmas Card Competition.

Runners-up: Hareerah Khan and Olivia-Rose

St Augustine’s Primary School

Winner: Evie Bailey

Runners-up: Max Carter and Toby

Lowerhouse Junior School

Winner: Victoria Petrunenko

Runners-up: Lola Byrne and Moya Eva Dillon

St John the Baptist

Winner: Lyla McBreen

Runners-up: Oliver Potrykus and Lenny Jones

St Leonard’s CE Primary

Winner: Marlow Smithson

Runners-up: Carter Thompson and Ezra Noon

St John’s CE Primary School

Winner: anonymous

Runners-up: Emily Parkinson and Ella Locke

Rosegrove Infants

Winner and runners-up: To be announced!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I thoroughly enjoyed visiting each of these talented children to congratulate them in person and thank them for their participation. I’m already looking forward to receiving more amazing submissions for the 2025 competition!