Head boy at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College shortlisted in prestigious John Locke Global Essay Competition

By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 16:36 BST
An aspiring young writer was among a shortlist out of entrants in a prestigious essay writing competition.

Mohammed Dawud Islam, who is known as Dawud (15) is head boy at Blessed Trinity RC College. He entered the John Locke Global Essay Competition along with 63,000 students from more than 190 countries across the world. And his fantastic achievement at the prize giving event in London has made him the pride of his family and his school.

A highly competitive event, the applicants have to achieve clear writing with a strong opinion and also display intellectual depth, originality, and a sharp command of theory. The judging panel includes senior academics drawn from leading universities including Oxford and Princeton.

Dawud entered his essay in the Theology category, after being recommended by his teacher. Competing against some of the best young minds from around the world, Dawud may not have won but he received a certificate and scholarship funds for his achievement and recognition of his effort. Dawud, who is a member of Pendle Youth Council, Pendle Air Cadets and also a volunteer with the Curry On The Street charity, is now preparing to enter the The Harvard Crimson Global Essay competition in America next year.

The writing challenge is designed for ambitious high school students and is hosted by The Harvard Crimson, a student organisation at Harvard College. HCGEC helps students refine their writing, gain international recognition, and strengthen their university applications.

This competition encourages students to challenge themselves and explore different writing styles to ultimately strengthen their writing skills.

