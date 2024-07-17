Grand opening of Holly Grove's immersive room: a tribute to a special pupil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holly Grove School celebrated today with the grand opening of their much-anticipated Immersive Room. This state-of-the-art facility, named in honour of a very special pupil who passed away in 2022, promises to provide invaluable experiences and opportunities for children with complex needs, fostering engagement and interaction within a calm and stimulating environment.

The journey to this remarkable day began in February 2023, when Holly Grove's Outreach Manager, Connor Moffatt, undertook an extraordinary fundraising challenge. Connor climbed Pendle Hill 13 times within 24 hours, gathering support and donations to make the dream of the Immersive Room a reality. His dedication and perseverance were a testament to the school's commitment to its students and the memory of the cherished pupil.

This morning, the school welcomed two VIP guests to officially open the room. In a heartfelt ceremony, the guests cut the ribbon and the room was officially opened. The pupils were in awe as they explored the innovative space, which was designed to be easily transformed to suit different interactive themes.

VIP guests cutting the ribbon

To showcase its versatility, the Immersive Room debuted with various exciting settings. Initially set up as a hair salon, the room quickly changed to reflect the vast expanse of the solar system, followed by a serene fish pond, and even an interactive piano. These dynamic environments captivated the children's imaginations and provided them with unique sensory experiences.

Headteacher Ms Karen Alty said “The Immersive Room is going to be an outstanding facility for our children and thanks to all my staff team and friends of Holly Grove who helped make this dream come true.”

The Immersive Room stands as a lasting tribute to the special pupil whose memory inspired this project, and it will undoubtedly touch the lives of many pupils for years to come.