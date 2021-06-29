Glittering gowns and suave suits out in force as Whalley's Oakhill pupils enjoy prom night
Glamorous prom-goers from Oakhill School in Whalley arrived in style to their Leaver's Meal at Mitton Hall.
Year 11 pupils arrived in various modes of transport - even a Chauffeur-driven Bentley!
After enjoying a beautiful meal, Head Girl Emilie- Anne and Head Boy Ben, thanked the staff and spoke about how they are so grateful to have been part of the Oakhill family and will
always appreciate the opportunities they have been given. To end the evening, Mrs Buttery talked about each pupil’s personality and how they had blossomed during their time at Oakhill, and, of course, showed the obligatory baby photos of each of them!
A school spokesman said: "We are all incredibly proud of our pupils and it really was an evening to remember. All the staff at Oakhill wish them the very best for their future endeavours."