Future First: Burnley college looking for past pupils to help inspire the next generation

In an effort to inspire their current students to go on to achieve academic and career success, a Burnley college has asked former pupils to return to the classroom as part of a national education charity initiative.

Joining a programme run by charity Future First, Shuttleworth College are aiming to develop ‘old school tie’ networks between former pupils and current students so as to allow those gearing up to embark on their career the chance to harness the talents and experience of past alumni.

With former students returning to volunteer at assemblies and workshops, the aim of the programme is to motivate young people and broaden their job horizons so they are more able to achieve a career of their choice regardless of their background, with Shuttleworth one a thousand state secondary schools and colleges signed up with Future First.

"When we heard about Future First’s scheme, we signed up straightaway," said Ruth England, Headteacher at Shuttleworth College. "A network of past pupils with all of their experience will be an invaluable resource to add to our award-winning programme of careers education.

"We can’t wait to work with our talented alumni to raise the aspirations of current pupils and equip them for the world of work," Ruth added.

Believing that every state school or college should be supported by a thriving, engaged alumni community, Future First has already seen more than 240,000 former students sign up to the programme via roles such as education role model, mentor, work experience provider, governor, and fundraiser.

Matt Lent, Chief Executive Officer of Future First, said: "Students cannot be what they cannot see. It is vital to open their eyes to opportunities beyond their own world and show them the range of jobs available.

"Alumni help schools do this by acting as relatable positive role models," Matt added. "If a student sees someone who has the same background has gone on to achieve success, they are far more likely to think they can too."

If you are a former Shuttleworth student - either a recent leaver or someone in a more established career - and are interested in taking part, contact Shuttleworth’s Careers Leader, Frances Ackroyd via email at fackroyd@shuttleworth.lancs.sch.uk

For more information about Future First, head to www.futurefirst.org.uk or contact Press Officer Sue Crabtree on sue.crabtree@futurefirst.org.uk.