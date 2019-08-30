Burnley is gearing up to host six of TV's most famous faces as Friends! The Musical Parody heads to Burnley Mechanics.

Bringing Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, and Rachel to the North West, the show celebrates and pokes fun at the group's wacky misadventures in a good-hearted romp through some of our favourite moments from everyone's favourite TV show from the 1990s.

Singing and dancing their way back on stage, the six infamous pals are back with a bang in what is the first UK and Irish tour of the hilarious off-Broadway and Las Vegas hit musical that lovingly lampoons the popular TV sitcom.

Tickets are £28 and can be purchased at the box office on 01282 664 400. For more info, head to www.burnleymechanics.co.uk.