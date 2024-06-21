Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Clitheroe primary school has raised more than £900 for sensory equipment at the school.

Brookside Primary School’s Friends of Brookside PTA committee held the fund-raising event at the Station Lounge and Rooms in Clitheroe.

The funds will go towards purchasing sensory equipment for a SEN rainbow room at the school.

Katie Wood, chair of the Friends of Brookside PTA committee, said: “The event was a huge success and it was amazing to see so many people turning up and supporting our school.

Friends of Brookside PTA at the Station Lounge, Clitheroe

“The Station Lounge and Rooms were so accommodating from the start and did everything they could to help us make our event a night to remember. We had help from businesses who donated raffle prizes, but a special mention goes to D Washington Roofing, who donated £150, enabling us to buy extra raffle prizes.

“Thank you to everyone who was involved with planning the event, bought raffle tickets, or attended on the night – we couldn't have done it without all your support.

“We would also like to extend a huge thank you to all the businesses that donated prizes for our raffle, including Pamper Rooms, Premier Woone Lane, Tesco Clitheroe, Booths Clitheroe, Barton Bakes, Studio Bakery, Wardrobe by Simone, County Vogue, Precious at Whalley, Whalley Wine Bar, Valley Living, Whalley Warm and Dry, The Flower Shop, Megabites, and D Washington Roofing.

