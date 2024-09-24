Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A student from Burnley, who spent three weeks in a coma after contracting pneumonia and sepsis has, been awarded financial support from a fund set up by a businessman more than 100 years ago.

Edward Stocks Massey died in 1909 and left £135,000 in his will – the equivalent of more than £20million in today's money – which is to be used to support the arts and education in Burnley.

The Edward Stocks Massey Bequest was established in 1910 and continues to award annual grants to promote science, learning, music and theatre in Burnley, along with up to three educational bursaries for students entering tertiary education. Bursary recipient Eshan Bilal (18) is studying Medicine at the University of St Andrews, just two and a half years after becoming seriously ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sir John Thursby and Burnley College student Eshan Bilal, who spent three weeks in a coma after contracting pneumonia and sepsis, has received a bursary to train as a doctor from Edward Stocks Massey fund

In March 2022, Eshan was admitted to the Royal Blackburn Hospital after contracting pneumonia, but then transferred to the high dependency unit at Manchester Children's Hospital. When his condition deteriorated further, he was moved to the intensive care unit where he was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome and sepsis.

"All my organs were inflamed, both of my lungs had collapsed, veins had collapsed," Eshan said. He was placed in an induced coma for three weeks and spent a total of two months in hospital, during which he had to learn how to walk again. Eshan has always wanted to be a doctor and believes he now has a better understanding of patients. "I know exactly how it feels to be sat in the bed, I know exactly how it feels not be able to walk, eat or to even breath for yourself. And not even be able to speak, because I was mute for a few weeks," he said.

Eshan, who attended Sir John Thursby Community College, hopes to become a paediatric consultant and the student support scholarship means he can continue his voluntary work in the community. He said: "My worries were that because of the majorly expensive lifestyle, the pressure from the studies of medicine and financial pressures, it would force me to get a part time job.

"They expect us to be working 50+ hours a week in medicine, so that, and a part time job, wouldn't have left me any time to carry out community work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sir John Thursby and Burnley College student Eshan Bilal, who spent three weeks in a coma after contracting pneumonia and sepsis, has received a bursary to train as a doctor from Edward Stocks Massey fund. Bilal is pictured here when he was in a coma

County Councillor Peter Buckley, who is cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services at Lancashire County Council said: “Edward Stocks Massey was a philanthropist, so it is fitting that Eshan is going into a field that help and inspire others through medicine. He is the first in his immediate family to attend university, which is incredibly inspiring and he is hugely deserving of this funding.

"The bequest will continue to support not only students, but voluntary groups and organisations in the Burnley area that benefit the community for decades to come. I would encourage organisations and individuals to apply for funding from the Edward Stocks Massey Bequest when applications open again next spring."

Applications to the Stocks Massey Bequest for 2025 will be invited during April/ May 2025. For more information on the fund go to Stocks Massey Bequest Fund - burnley.gov.uk