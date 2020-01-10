Five-year-old Burnley primary school student claims writing award

A Burnley primary school student has claimed a prestigious writing award named in honour of one of her school's late Lancashire English Consultants.

Claiming the Sue Dean Writing Award, awarded to children who have made significant progress in writing throughout the half term, five-year-old Tasqeen in Reception started at Reedley Primary School in September and, according to her teacher Miss MacKenzie, has impressed with her willingness to keep learning more.

"Miss MacKenzie and I thought that she deserved the award because she has such a passion and enthusiasm for writing," said Reedley's Deputy Head, Kerry Gorrell. "She chooses to write and share stories with other children during continuous provision in school.

"She also has a special unicorn book at home where she writes down all of her ideas and practises her handwriting," Kerry added. "She has shared this with me and I was very impressed!"

With their daughter having claimed the award, named for Sue Dean who was passionate about writing and inspiring children to get the best out of their education, Tasqeen's parents said that they were very proud of her.

Tasqeen herself also said how incredibly proud of her achievements she was and that she enjoyed her friends cheering when she received the award in assembly.