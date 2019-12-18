Father Christmas parks his sleigh at Higham for children's party

Children from various local primary schools were treated to a surprise visit from Father Chrismas.

The main man parked his sleigh at Higham Primary School which had invited pupils from other schools for a Christmas party.

Carole Atkinson, from Higham Primary School, said: "The party had been organised by staff from Inclusion Solutions, a specialist teaching service, who use teaching techniques such as braille, music and habilitation to support children with visual impairments.

"A great time was had by all, including their families and teaching assistants."