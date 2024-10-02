Dream to work in film industry a step closer for former student at Burnley College thanks to bursary from Edward Stocks Massey Bequest
Olivia Phillips (19) has received a bursary from the Edward Stocks Massey Bequest. The bequest was established in 1910 under the will of local philanthropist Edward Stocks Massey. The Brierfield-born businessman bequeathed a significant sum of money to the people of Burnley after making a fortune with his brother, Charles, in Massey’s Brewery. Stocks Massey left £135,000 in his will – the equivalent of more than £20million in today's money – which is to be used to support the arts and education in Burnley.
The bequest continues to award annual grants to promote science, learning, music and theatre, along with up to three educational bursaries for students entering tertiary education. Olivia, who attended Burnley College, is studying Film Production at the University of Salford and was inspired to apply for her course after re-watching the film Fantastic Mr Fox when she was 13-years-old. She hopes to work in the film industry, but getting essential equipment and facilities can be expensive.
Olivia said: "I won't have to sacrifice getting good materials for a film, investing in good quality costumes and hiring actors and I can put a bit more money into making my films look like how I want them. Even just travelling to locations if there's somewhere specific I want to film will be made easier. I’ve got a job, but it would have been a lot more difficult, and I would have had a lot less freedom without this."
Olivia is the second Burnley student to benefit from the fund this year. Eshan Bilal, who spent three weeks in a coma after contracting pneumonia and sepsis, is now is studying Medicine at the University of St Andrews, just two and a half years after becoming seriously ill.
County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "Edward Stocks Massey was a philanthropist so it is fitting that Eshan and Olivia are going into fields that help and inspire others through medicine and creativity.
"They are both the first in their immediate family to attend university, which is incredibly inspiring. They are hugely deserving of this funding.”
