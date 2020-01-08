Decision expected next week on long-term future of Burnley sixth form

The future of Burnley's under-threat Thomas Whitham Sixth Form could be decided next week.



Lancashire County Council's Cabinet will meet next Thursday with the long-term future of the relatively new educational establishment on the agenda.

Thomas Whitham Sixth Form

The Burnley Express has reported on the ongoing fight to save the sixth form in Barden Lane, which has suffered from low student numbers, a situation which has led to its current predicament.

Impassioned students and parents launched a campaign last year to save the sixth form, which opened in September, 2006, as part of the Building Schools for the Future programme. A petition containing 1,600 names has already been presented to the local education authority Lancashire County Council.

Speaking last year, County Coun. Phillippa Williamson who is cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: "The reality is that schools with falling rolls have reducing budgets which can cause issues including reduced subject options and lower student attainment."