A consultation over proposals to raise the age range at a Burnley primary school is set to be discussed by county councillors.

Lancashire County Council's cabinet will consider whether to commence a statutory consultation over proposals to raise the starting age from three to four years old at Rosewood Community Primary School in Burnley and Clayton Brook Community Primary School in Bamber Bridge.

If approved at the cabinet meeting on February 6th, the consultation will focus on proposals to raise the age range at the two schools, from September this year.

A statutory notice will be published in February and March so that people have a chance to have their say on the proposals. A final decision will follow in July this year, taking effect from the end of August.

County Coun. Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “We have been approached by both schools to start the formal statutory process to raise the age range at these schools in line with guidance from the Department for Education.

“Should this be approved at our cabinet meeting on Thursday, February 6th, I would urge anyone affected by the proposal to get involved in the consultation.

“We will take on board the views of everyone who responds and makes their views known during the consultation period, and review the proposals and response before making any decision.

“We are absolutely committed to helping children in Lancashire and continue to work closely with schools to ensure youngsters get the very best start possible.”