Computer Security Day: Unique coffee morning offers people chance to improve their digital literacy

A Pendle IT and business communications firm is gearing up to hold a unique coffee morning aimed at helping senior citizens navigate the internet and protect their computers and personal information more expertly.

Nelson-based Daisy Communications, based at Lindred Road on Lomeshaye Industrial Park, will throw open its doors on Computer Security Day on Friday November 29th from 10am to 12pm to help older people who are using the internet with increasing frequency.

And with a 2018 report finding that those over 65 are three times more likely to lose money to fraud then being burgled, the free event will provide attendees with an understanding on how to spot and avoid the most prominent scams, both over the phone and online and cover topics such as password security, scams, and shopping safely online.

“Computer Security Day is designed to raise awareness of online threats and outline the importance of to securing computers, electronic devices, payment methods, and online passwords," said Tariq Saied, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Daisy Communications and host of the event. “Securing information comes naturally to the younger generation that have grown up with technology.

"Baby boomers, however, have to learn how to do this and there is a shortage of quality guidance available meaning they’re often an easy target for fraudsters and scammers," he added. "Our coffee morning will provide attendees with the fundamentals of protecting their online services and devices, while also giving them the chance to receive a free digital health check they'd usually have to pay for."

Guests will have the chance to submit questions to be covered before the event, while on the day they can bring their own laptops, tablets, and smartphones, and be given a one-to-one 'security health check'. Free coffee, tea, and cake will be provided, and there is a maximum of 25 places available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Although aimed at over-65s, all ages are welcome. To register, call Rebecca Stubbs on 01282 607 728 or email rebecca.stubbs@daisycomms.co.uk