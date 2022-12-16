Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the news that Colne Primet has been chosen for the Government's School Rebuilding Programme

The programme will provide the funding to transform 500 schools across England, delivering on the Government’s commitment to level up opportunity around the country by giving every child access to the best classrooms, wherever they go to school.

The School Rebuilding Programme is backed by £1.8 billion of government funding this financial year, helping to rebuild and refurbish primary, secondary, and specialist schools, in addition to sixth form colleges around England.

The funding for Colne Primet Academy will help to deliver state of the art learning environments for pupils, such as new classrooms, science labs, sports halls, and dining halls. The majority of the projects are set to be completed in three to five years.

Each school in the programme has been selected based on the condition of its buildings, making sure the greatest improvements are delivered for schools that need them the most and maximising children’s chances to gain the skills and knowledge they need.

The new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience, helping schools keep bills down and meeting our Net Zero commitments.

Commenting, Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “The quality of facilities in schools can have a significant impact on a student’s learning and I have been working closely with the Conservative Government to secure investment in our schools to offer children the best opportunity to succeed.

“That is why I welcome the news that Colne Primet will benefit from the latest round of the School Rebuilding Programme, backed by £1.8 billion in 2022–23, to rebuild and refurbish 239 more schools across the country, including updating and modernising buildings by creating state of the art sports halls, music rooms, science labs, and dining areas.

“This investment will improve the experience of students across the country – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.”

