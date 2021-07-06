College teams up with BFC In the Community for sports coaching course

Chris Andrews, Head of Football Development at Burnley FC in the Community, Dr Sara Ward, Chief Executive of Burnley FC in the Community, and Charlotte Scheffmann, Dean of Higher Education at Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre.

A new Level 4 CertHE course in Sport Coaching and Performance is being offered to adult students in East Lancashire and beyond from September 2021 who are seeking to break into the industry.

Offered in partnership between the College Group’s University Centre and Burnley FC in the Community, the qualification is awarded by Liverpool John Moores University – a top 10 university in the country for Sports Science courses.

The qualification can be achieved as a standalone Level 4 qualification, enabling a first step into the field of Sport Coaching and Performance, but can equally lead on to the full BSc (Hons) Sport Coaching and Performance degree offered by the University Centre.

Already renowned for delivery of the hugely successful Burnley FC Shadow Youth Team and Girls’ Post-16 Academy for 16-18-year-old students, as well as delivery of courses to support adults through Lancashire Adult Learning, this is the first time a university level qualification has been delivered through the College Group’s partnership with Burnley FC in the Community.

Benefits to learners include completion of the FA Level 1 Coaching Award, participation in the National Football Youth League Under-19s and 23s Football Youth League, football training session three times a week, including strength and conditioning sessions, and match analysis.

Burnley Football Club training kit and match day kit will be provided and wide-ranging active work experience with Burnley FC in the Community will be offered as part of the qualification.

This could include shadowing coaches delivering on numerous projects and community activities including disability sport, walking football, health provision, the community kitchen, school provision, and more.

Charlotte Scheffmann, Dean of Higher Education at Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre said: “Our new Level 4 qualification in Sport Coaching and Performance is an incredibly exciting development in our partnership with Burnley FC in the Community.

“Our partnership is already renowned for its outstanding quality and results, and a development into the world of Higher Education was a natural step for its expansion.

“The qualification we are offering is a fantastic blend of academic study with real-world experience, and this will support the progression of people into careers in a strong sector that contributes almost £24bn to the UK economy and supports almost one million jobs.”

Dr Sara Ward, chief executive of Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with the Nelson and Colne College Group by offering the new Level 4 qualification in Sport Coaching and Performance.

“The partnership is integral to our Education and Football Development offering, with the flagship Shadow Youth Team and Girls’ Post-16 Academy, engaging over 100 young people every year. Feedback from students and staff alike, has been positive and there is a real appetite for further learning.