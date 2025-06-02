College announces pioneering partnership with beauty firm

Burnley College is thrilled to announce it has become the UK's first official product partners of industry leading beauty supplier Nouveau Beauty, as they come together to redefine beauty education.

The partnership will combine industry expertise with exceptional education to provide Burnley College Students the access to professional-grade, industry-leading products they need to excel within their future careers.

Nouveau Beauty are the innovators of the LVL Lash Lift and HD Brows which transformed the global lash industry.

This amazing partnership will empower Learners to achieve greater success, ensuring they are equipped with cutting-edge techniques, skills and knowledge to meet the ever-increasing demands of client expectation in the highly competitive and fast paced Beauty industry.

Laura Ransley, Burnley College beauty tutor

Laura Ransley, Burnley College beauty tutor, said: “We are honoured to be the first college in the UK to partner with such a prestigious brand likeNouveau Beauty and it offers incredible opportunities for our students to thrive in the industry.

“This doesn’t just stop as soon as our Students leave though. As well as using Nouveau Beauty products within their course, once qualified, they will be offered a free conversion course to become official Nouveau LVL Lash Lift and HD Brow Tint practitioners.

“By working with real-world products and learning from industry leaders, this partnership will ensure our learners have enhanced employability skills and are career ready – making them irresistible to employers or already armed to create their own businesses.”

Work with globally recognised, industry-leading experts and train using the very best facilities and supplies at Burnley College.