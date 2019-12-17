Christmas school holidays 2019: when do the schools in Burnley break up for the festive period?

It's almost time to pack up the pencil cases and put the jotters away for Christmas.

The winter holidays are almost here, meaning two whole weeks of freedom for kids across the UK. But when exactly do the schools break up this year, and when does class resume in January?

Here are the key dates for your diary this Christmas and New Year, as well as term times up to summer 2020.

When are the schools off for Christmas?

It’s worth remembering that schools set their own closing times for the last day of term, so you will need to contact your school directly to find out what time they are shutting for Christmas.

Similarly, academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars, which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official dates for when Burnley schools break for Christmas:

Christmas holiday dates 2019/20

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

What are the term dates for the rest of 2020?

While the autumn term dates have not yet been published, these are the key dates for your diary up until summer 2020:

Spring term

Spring mid-term break - Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Spring term ends/Easter break - Monday 6 April 2020 until Friday 17 April 2020

Summer term

Summer term starts – Tuesday 21 April 2020

May Bank Holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

Summer mid-term break - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Summer term ends - Monday 20 July 2020

For more information, go to the Lancashire Council website.