Christ Church CE Primary School, Colne, and St John Southworth RC Primary School, Nelson, collaborate on Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture

Two Pendle primary schools have joined creative forces to explore the past and present of their communities through the lens in an inspiring photography project.

Pupils from Christ Church CE Primary School, Colne, and St John Southworth RC Primary School, Nelson, collaborated under the guidance of local professional photographer Rebecca Bridges to bring the story of East Lancashire to life through photography.

“Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture”, managed by Dr Carmel Hustler, archivist for Lancashire Archives, was recently awarded the 2025 National Volunteers Award by the Archives and Records Association.

The project was locally administrated by Building Bridges Pendle through their Pendle Schools Linking Network, which aims to give pupils from mono-cultural schools in Pendle the opportunity to build meaningful cross-cultural experiences. This creative collaboration enabled children to develop friendships, understanding, and a shared sense of local pride.

Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture follows a simple but powerful three-part journey:

Explore – Pupils explored their local area’s rich photographic heritage, supported by Lancashire Archives and Nelson Library. They examined original photographic equipment and historical images, learning how both photography and their communities have changed over time.

Create – Inspired by these discoveries, pupils responded by producing their own photography using a variety of equipment. They visited each other’s schools and were guided by Rebecca in photographic composition and storytelling.

Share – The work will be publicly exhibited, sharing both the old and the new with their wider communities. This celebration of creativity and history will culminate in the Great Exhibition taking place throughout August.

The project was funded by: The National Lottery Heritage Fund (£192K funding) and The Friends of Lancashire Archives (£30K funding).

Holly Noonan from Building Bridges Pendle, said: “It’s been a joy to see the pupils engage so thoughtfully with both the history, the process of photography and each other. They’ve thought carefully about each photograph to include in the exhibition and ultimately the archive to give an accurate sense of what our school communities are like today in Pendle.”

The photographs will be on display in Nelson Library from Saturday August 16th until Friday September 12th and on display in Colne Library from Saturday August 23rd until Friday September 19th. There are also a number of free activities for children, families and adults during the course of the exhibitions.