Children's author pays special visit to Burnley primary school

Children's author, Eamonn Reilly, has paid a visit to a Burnley school to encourage the pupils to improve their writing through the books that they are reading.



Keen to involve the Reedley Primary School students in the process of story-telling and creative writing, Mr Reilly told the students that children themselves had always encouraged him to be a writer before he then read from some of his book such as 'The Look Outs and the Ghost of Nazareth House' and 'Tall Tales'.

"We wanted to promote reading for pleasure in school and also to reiterate the importance of improving writing through reading," said Mrs Gorrell, deputy head and English lead, with Mr Reilly having offered tips on how the kids could improve their own writing. "The children really enjoyed the visit from Eamonn and are excited to take him up on his writing challenges!"

Seven-year-old Isa said: "Eamonn Reilly was really funny and made us laugh. He read some of 'One Boy' to us and I really want to read the rest!" while Dua Fatimah, nine, added: "There was a lot of description in his books which helped me to get some ideas for my writing."