Charity inspires Burnley High School teachers to take on Burnley10K

Eight teachers from Burnley High School are warming up to take on the Burnley 10k for Child Action Northwest after being inspired by the charity’s impact at the school.



The team of runners, headed up by head of Year 8 Sam Bradley-Green, have seen first-hand how having a representative from CANW embedded at the Byron Street school has supported learners.

Suzanne Bethell, CANW practitioner for Emotional Health and Wellbeing, is stationed at the school throughout the week and is on hand to help any of the 400 learners with their emotional wellbeing.

Sam explained how running as a teachers’ team at the Burnley 10k would allow the school to give something back to the charity.

He said: “Having our own CANW hub has been integral to everything we’re trying to achieve with our learners and Suzanne’s been a fantastic resource for us as a school. Everything she does to support our learners with any level of mental health issues has totally changed how we look after them.

“We’re really keen to give something back to the charity as they’ve done so much for us since they came into school at the start of this year. The children are noticeably a lot happier and this will be the perfect way to round off our school year.”

Joining Sam on Sunday July 21st are assistant headteacher Claire Cragg, head of English Dean Plowse, head of Alternative Curriculum David Jeal, head of Year 10 Beth Walmsley, head of Year 7 Emily Shaw, maths teacher John Williams, and music teacher Richard Holding.

Sam added: “We have a wide range of different running abilities in the team and we’ve done a few training runs together to get ready for the Burnley 10k. Mr Jeal is a seasoned runner taking on 10ks and marathons for fun, but I’m sure he’ll help us all round the course on the day.”

Sue Cotton, chief executive of CANW, said: “Figures show that one in ten children aged 5 to 16 in Lancashire experience low level mental health issues, but only a quarter of those who need treatment will receive it.

“That’s why we’re developing our Emotional Health and Wellbeing service, including in-school interventions like at Burnley High School, which will help children address their worries at an early stage before they become part of a bigger issue.

“I’d like to wish the teachers’ team the best of luck for the Burnley 10k – we’re very touched they’re fundraising to give back to CANW.”

To sponsor the Burnley High School teachers’ team, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-bradley-green