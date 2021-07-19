Celebrated musician and storyteller entertains youngsters at Clitheroe nursery

Nick Hennessey entertains children at Ribblesdale Nursery School in Clitheroe

He has told stories for more than 20 years, performing at venues such as the Southbank Centre and the Royal Albert Hall. The youngsters at Ribblesdale were delighted by his interactive stories and had huge fun joining in.

The Nursery School has been involved with Curious Minds for a few years and has developed a creative curriculum involving the children in art, music, singing and storytelling.

Commenting on the special visit, headteacher Susan Allan, said: "We were lucky enough to secure a grant to develop a project about oral storytelling. We had booked Nick to visit last

summer, but had to delay it until now due to the pandemic. When he did visit, it was a fantastic way to celebrate all our work, the end of term and the start of a new chapter after all the