Careers event sees Burnley school open its doors to the outside world for first time in two years
A Burnley school was bursting at the seams when it opened its doors to the outside world for the first time in two years.
The careers fair was the first event The Heights Alternative Provision School has been able to hold since the start of the pandemic.
Organised by Nicola Lincoln and Hannah Horner, the special guests were the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry.
Pupils from all local mainstream schools were invited along with their families to meet with a range of local services including Princes Trust, Training 2000, Young Carers, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service, armed forces, SafeNet and salon owners.
A spokesman for The Heights said: "It was great to welcome people back into our school and show our students what’s out there to help them achieve their goals and life ambitions.
"There was a great atmosphere throughout school, meeting students and their families and getting back to face to face interaction."