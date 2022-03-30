The careers fair was the first event The Heights Alternative Provision School has been able to hold since the start of the pandemic.

Organised by Nicola Lincoln and Hannah Horner, the special guests were the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry.

Pupils from all local mainstream schools were invited along with their families to meet with a range of local services including Princes Trust, Training 2000, Young Carers, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service, armed forces, SafeNet and salon owners.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured at the careers fair at The Heights School are the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark and Kerry Townsend, careers governor Christopher Nutter and Mrs Hannah Horner, careers' advisor and Miss Nicola Lincoln

A spokesman for The Heights said: "It was great to welcome people back into our school and show our students what’s out there to help them achieve their goals and life ambitions.