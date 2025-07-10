A borough councillor is calling on Burnley College to appoint a council representative to its board of governors after it was criticised for inflating students’ results.

Ofsted inspectors criticised the college for “inflating the qualification achievement rates” for students. Inaccurate individualised learner records, submitted by the college for learners on level three vocational and A-Level courses, “misled” key stakeholders, including parents and the community, about their levels of achievement, the Ofsted report said.

The college's leaders and governors came under fire for failing to question the “exceptionally high achievement rates” or ensure that “internal policies and processes were robust enough to manage the risk of inaccurate achievement data”.

Coun. Shah Hussain, who represents the Daneshouse with Stoneyholme ward, believes that having a Burnley Council representative on the governors' board could help prevent the issue from happening again.

"I'm disappointed in the college," Coun. Hussain said.

"I'm a parent, my child goes to the college and she's in the first year of her A-Levels. I feel this could be detrimental for her. She's now looking to apply to universities, which might not put as much emphasis on her grades in the first year, which university courses are based on. As a parent, I'm disappointed and concerned that it might have a detrimental effect on my child."

Coun. Hussain pointed out the council used to have a representative on the governors' board, adding: "In annual meetings, we'd choose one of our colleagues to sit on the board. A few years back, Burnley College refused one of our names. They said they didn't want a representative from the council at the time.

"I thought, 'Why wouldn't you want someone from the council on your board when the council has gone out of its way to support the college and how it's grown?'

"I was disappointed. I think if one of our colleagues was on the board, they'd have been more diligent. They could have raised the issues when there were early warning signs."

A Lancashire County Council spokesperson said there was no statutory requirement for the governing bodies of further education colleges to include a local authority representative.

But Coun. Hussain said: "It should be mandatory to have a council representative on the board. If the college is being supported by the council tax payers of the town, there should be one of the public's elected councillors representing those views.

"I hope that now we're aware of [the issue], the college will look at its governing process and how it can better support the board of governors. I think it's important that there is an independent board of governors who can oversee the better running of the college."

Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan said: "Clearly, what's happened is really concerning and worrying for students, staff, parents, and for me.

"I'm in regular contact with the college's leadership, and I'm reassured that following this episode and learning from the ongoing investigation, the leadership team has implemented the most robust of processes and plans to make Burnley College the best, most transparent, most effective, most reputable, community-focused place it can be.

"Burnley College and its staff do a lot of good for students and our local community. I'll support them in that journey of change."

The college has been contacted for a comment.