Business teams up with Stonyhurst College youngsters to support charity

Culeth Construction, the Hapton-based building specialist, is sponsoring an upcoming attempt by children from St Mary’s Hall, Stonyhurst College to raise money for the Quest 79 Charity.

Thirteen children aged from 11 to 13 years of age will be taking part in a running event which will encompass 79 laps of St Mary’s Hall running track.

The boys and girls, headed by their cross country captain, William Hall, will attempt the feat on June 26th in three teams. They aim to complete the challenge in less than 79 minutes per team – this equates to a distance of 15.8km.

The Quest 79 cause, which was founded by Paralympic champion Karen Darke, aims to connect participants with their passions, bringing friends and people together and helping others at the same time by raising money for a good cause.

The money raised will ultimately help the Spinal Injuries Association, a national UK charity that provides a fantastic resource and opportunities for people with spinal cord injuries.

Mr Ian Murphy, headmaster of Stonyhurst St Mary’s Hall, said: “Our children are very active in their commitment to growing as ‘young men and woman for others’ – this event is another prime example of their initiative and generosity of spirit.”

The event will be further celebrated at the school’s annual sports day event, which takes place on June 29th and at which the participants will run a “Final Glory Lap” in front of the assembled spectators.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring this charity effort, which will raise money for such a good cause” said Louise Thompson, general manager of Culeth Construction.

“We wish all the participants every success and will be willing them on along every step of the way."

Culeth Construction’s sponsorship of the event is the latest in its active programme of supporting local and community causes.