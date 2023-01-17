Holy Trinity Primary was rated good by inspectors who were full of praise for both pupils and staff. Inspectors said that pupils enjoy school, they feel happy and safe and also meet staff's 'very high expectations' of behaviour.

Students were praised for being polite and courteous to each other and to adults and relationships were described as 'positive' with pupils respecting and welcoming diversity in their school community. Inspectors also observed that pupils with special educational needs were included in all aspects of school life. Pupils said that little or no bullying takes place in school and inspectors found that leaders dealt with any incidents effectively.

Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School has been rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors

Pupils were described as being ' committed to their learning,' which they take pride in and want to do well because their know teachers have high expectations of them. The report said that leaders are ambitious for all pupils, including those with special needs, and staff strive to ensure all pupils enjoy a rich and broad curriculum and achieve well.

Older pupils were observed taking on leadership roles in school as ambassadors for different elements of school life and inspectors said that parents and carers speak positively about the school and its leadership. They appreciate the inclusive nature of the school and its family feel.

Inspectors observed that pupils enjoy learning about their own town and also the wider world and leaders have identified the essential knowledge in each subject and the order in which they want pupils to learn it.

Teaching staff make sure that pupils with SEND get the support and resources they need to give them access to the full curriculum. The report also concluded that the well-devised curriculum in reception ensures that children achieve well across all areas of learning.

However, inspectors said that in some parts of the curriculum leaders have not identified links between what children learn in the early years and what they will learn in key stage one and, consequently, teachers in key stage one sometimes cannot build on pupils’ prior learning effectively enough.

But inspectors said that most pupils are helped to make links between new learning and what they already know and learning often includes opportunities to revisit previous knowledge which helps pupils remember more over time.

Inspectors said that reading was a priority at Holy Trinity and leaders have put it at the heart of the curriculum.

Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and outside class was described as 'extremely good' and staff manage behaviour well and are dedicated to broadening pupils’ understanding of the wider world by teaching them about inspirational figures. Children learn about tolerance, respect and understanding which helps them to be prepared for life in modern Britain.

Inspectors said safeguarding at the school was effective and praised leaders for creating a 'strong culture of vigilance to ensure that pupils are safe from harm.'

Headteacher Alison Whitaker said: "We are delighted that the report reflects so much of what is important to us here at Holy Trinity; our Christian values, learning ethos, inclusive approach and the exemplary behaviour of our pupils. We are very proud of our curriculum, how it is developing and the staff have worked extremely hard in in its delivery and approach. The report also gives us even more reasons to be proud of our pupils who are eager to discuss what they enjoy about our school.

“The report reflects and recognises the hard work, energy, commitment and team spirit of the pupils, staff and governors in 'the family' that is Holy Trinity.

"I am very fortunate to lead a school with a team of skilled staff who care greatly about the children and their learning; continually helping them to be the best version of themselves.

