Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Burnley primary school has celebrated a landmark anniversary by planting a time capsule.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The capsule was filled with memories, stories from the past and hopes for the future, to mark the 20th birthday at Cherry Fold Community Primary. A number of fruit trees were also planted at the school in Cog Lane.

Headteacher Chloe Moretta said: “Twenty years ago, Cherry Fold opened its doors with a vision to create a supportive, nurturing environment for young minds to learn, grow, and thrive. To mark this special milestone, the school chose to do something lasting to honour the school’s legacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley's Cherry Fold Community Primary School celebrates 20th anniversary with planting of fruit trees and a time capsule

Cherry Fold opened its doors for the first time on October 29th, 2004. It was an amalgamation of five schools, Hargher Clough and Coal Clough junior schools and Myrtle Bank Infant and Nursery School.

The school ethos was developed with the children, for the children, through asking them what they thought the core values, attitudes and beliefs of Cherry Fold school were. This reflected an ethos of being accepted, respected and valued within a nurturing school community.

Former staff and governors attended the special celebration, along with current staff, some of whom had been there since the first day.

The tree planting was a culmination of a number of events over the past few months to mark the special year, from the addition of some beautiful artwork to the school library with inspiration from current pupils, silk printing and improvements to the outdoor space that included the introduction of a pond. A summer celebration also took place and the fun packed day included ice creams, willow fence building, kite creating and a giant picnic with parents.