Burnley Youth Theatre hosts Schools Working and Achieving Together event

The Burnley Youth Theatre has played host to a meeting of young minds as students from various local schools met as part of the Schools Working and Achieving Together (SWAT) initiative earlier this week.

Some 132 children from 11 different schools - all of them SWAT ambassadors - participated in the event, the theme of which was The Wizard of Oz. Children participated in workshops to explore the themes of the story, including dance, music, drama, and puppetry and dressed up as characters.

Reedley Primary School recreated parts of The Wizard of Oz narrative through mime and acting, using their own wishes as part of their story, with suggestions ranging from reducing plastic pollution, supporting people who are homeless, and aspirations for the future. They also made traditional Japanese Bunraku puppets.

Seven-year-old Fabiana said: "I enjoyed performing as part of the drama group when we showed our friends what we had done," while Sumaiyah, eight, added: "I enjoyed taking part in the celebration at the end when we showed everyone what we had done."

In other events at Reedley, on Monday the infection prevention nurse from Lancashire County Council also visited to deliver awareness sessions to highlight the importance of hand hygiene, bringing UV cream and light box to demonstrate the importance of washing hands correctly.