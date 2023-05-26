The school in Towneley Park confirmed on its website that the students were taken to hospital for assessment on the advice of paramedics who had attended school.

Headteacher Jane Richardson said: “Unity College staff worked in partnership with Lancashire Police and the North West Ambulance Service to bring the incident quickly under control and the vast majority of students went quietly and calmly about their usual college day.

“Unity College will continue to educate children about the dangers of vaping and we are continuing to work with other agencies, including Lancashire Police, Trading Standards, the UK Health Security Agency and local safeguarding partners to keep our children safe.

Three students from Unity College were taken to hospital after becoming unwell from smoking a vape believed to contain a cannabis chemical

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind parents and carers that it is illegal to sell vapes and e-cigarettes to anyone under 18. Illicit e-cigarettes that breach UK regulations are also becoming more common across the country so I would please ask that parents, carers and young people remain vigilant to this issue.”

There has been an increase in young people using vapes and in particular experimenting with THC vaping. THC is the chemical that gives the ‘high’ effect in cannabis. The latest reports nationally show that this has led to some young people overdosing on THC, causing them to become unwell and needing medical attention.