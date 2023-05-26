News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83

Burnley Unity College students taken to hospital after smoking vape suspected of containing cannabis chemical THC

Three students from Burnley secondary school Unity College were taken to hospital after becoming unwell due to smoking a vape suspected of containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the chemical in cannabis.
By Dominic Collis
Published 26th May 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:17 BST

The school in Towneley Park confirmed on its website that the students were taken to hospital for assessment on the advice of paramedics who had attended school.

Headteacher Jane Richardson said: “Unity College staff worked in partnership with Lancashire Police and the North West Ambulance Service to bring the incident quickly under control and the vast majority of students went quietly and calmly about their usual college day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Unity College will continue to educate children about the dangers of vaping and we are continuing to work with other agencies, including Lancashire Police, Trading Standards, the UK Health Security Agency and local safeguarding partners to keep our children safe.

Three students from Unity College were taken to hospital after becoming unwell from smoking a vape believed to contain a cannabis chemicalThree students from Unity College were taken to hospital after becoming unwell from smoking a vape believed to contain a cannabis chemical
Three students from Unity College were taken to hospital after becoming unwell from smoking a vape believed to contain a cannabis chemical
Most Popular

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind parents and carers that it is illegal to sell vapes and e-cigarettes to anyone under 18. Illicit e-cigarettes that breach UK regulations are also becoming more common across the country so I would please ask that parents, carers and young people remain vigilant to this issue.”

Read More
Lancashire Adult Learning teacher mingles with Prince and Princess of Wales at B...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There has been an increase in young people using vapes and in particular experimenting with THC vaping. THC is the chemical that gives the ‘high’ effect in cannabis. The latest reports nationally show that this has led to some young people overdosing on THC, causing them to become unwell and needing medical attention.

The most common emerging trend amongst young people is to add THC oil to their vaping liquid.

Related topics:BurnleyLancashire Police