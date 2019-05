A Burnley-born university student has been presented with her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award by Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell at Buckingham Palace.

Nineteen-year-old Nicole Baxter, who is currently studying midwifery at Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford, Essex, was presented with her award by the Blue Peter presenter at the palace on May 22nd.

Nicole being presented with her award by Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell.

"We're two very proud parents," said Nicole's father, Richard Baxter. "It's a massive achievement for her."