Burnley students enjoy outdoor taster day at Longridge's Hothersall Lodge Outdoor Education Centre

Before the days get shorter and the weather gets chilly, a group of students from a Burnley primary school have enjoyed a trip to the Hothersall Lodge Outdoor Education Centre in Longridge.

Heading west last week for an action packed taster day in preparation for their residential in March, some 60 Year 6 children from Reedley Primary School took part in a variety of educational and physical activities including orienteering, team challenges, low rope course, and survival. Despite the torrential rain, a great time was had by all.

Fully embracing the exciting survival activities, the pupils learned how to build shelters and make fires (including fire safety) in order to survive in the wild, with their shelters tested to see how waterproof they were. The children also took part in a ropes challenge in which they had to saw a group of rubber ducks from true mortal peril.

Ten-year-old Humza said: "The activities at Hothersall Lodge were all thrilling and really exciting," while Yumna, also 10, said: "Hothersall Lodge was the best experience for me and my friends. It was great for me to learn how to improve my balance on the low ropes and practise survival skills."