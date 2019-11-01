Burnley student wins writing prize named after late inspirational teacher

A Burnley Year 5 student has won the Sue Dean Writing Award for excellent progress over the course of the latest term, with her teachers praising her 'particularly imaginative' stories.

Reedley Primary School's Iqra claimed the award, which is named after Sue Dean, one of the school's late Lancashire English Consultants who was "passionate about writing and inspiring children to get the best out of their education".

Iqra's teacher Mrs Daley and the school's Deputy Headteacher Kerry Gorrell agreed that she more than deserved the award as her stories are "particularly imaginative and have fantastic characters" developed through use of description and action.

"Her stories have a good plot and she is using a range of different skills, such as fronted adverbials, relative clauses, and effective vocabulary choices," said her teachers.

Iqra's parents were very proud of her, while Iqra herself was also incredibly pleased with her achievements and has said she is going to work even harder to try and win the trophy again.