Burnley Schools Dance Champions Head to Blackpool!
Following their win at the Burnley SSP Dance Festival in March, Brunshaw Primary School dance group ' The Brunshaw Inventors' are today representing Burnley at the Lancashire Finals in Blackpool.
'The Brunshaw Inventors' were crowned Burnley winners on 11 March and are today heading to represent Burnley at the Winter Gardens.
The team have worked so hard for the last number of weeks and their hard work paid off!
The team's dance is themed around innovation of technology over the years.
They have worked with Lucy Fallows from Next Level Dance who created their amazing routine, sourced outfits and coached the team.
Good luck today!