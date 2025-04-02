Burnley Schools Dance Champions Head to Blackpool!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following their win at the Burnley SSP Dance Festival in March, Brunshaw Primary School dance group ' The Brunshaw Inventors' are today representing Burnley at the Lancashire Finals in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'The Brunshaw Inventors' were crowned Burnley winners on 11 March and are today heading to represent Burnley at the Winter Gardens.

The team have worked so hard for the last number of weeks and their hard work paid off!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team's dance is themed around innovation of technology over the years.

They have worked with Lucy Fallows from Next Level Dance who created their amazing routine, sourced outfits and coached the team.

Good luck today!