Burnley school wins £10,000 grant for health-boosting play equipment

A Burnley primary school is celebrating after receiving a £10,000 grant.

The National Lottery picked Heasandford Primary School to win the funding as part of the Highway to Health project.

The money has been used to install a trim trail and exercise equipment in the playground, which will be available to use before and after school by families.

Headteacher Mrs J. Hall said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our project in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we are able to continue our work to improve the health and well-being of children in our local community.”

The school has also championed healthy living by introducing Power Blast and Power Walking sessions and delivering sessions on nutritious food.