Burnley school top of the class for its alternative careers event

Pupils from The Rose School ended the academic year on a high after being honoured at the Lancashire Mind Wellbeing Challenge Celebration 2019.

Wellbeing Challengers at the Burnley school scooped the Fertile Frog award for Service Design after organising an alternative careers event.

"The Rose Road to the Future" was designed to promote the idea that pupils can be successful no matter their background, or the career path they choose to take.

During the event a range of speakers, who had previously experienced behavioural difficulties, were invited to discuss how they managed to turn their obstacles into successful, creative and often non-traditional careers.

The annual Lancashire Mind Wellbeing Challenge is designed to raise awareness of positive mental health in schools and is supported in East Lancashire by local charity Positive Action in the Community.

Schools from across the county took part and local business pledged their support by sponsoring individual awards.

Tommy McIlravey, chief executive of Lancashire Mind, said: “We were, once again, blown away by the detail and thought process behind all the entries.

“Each school took an individual approach to potential wellbeing issues in their school environments, with hugely positive effects.

“I would like to congratulate all the students at The Rose School for their hard work organising a successful careers event. The judges remarked that the projects slogan ‘ambition to be a better me’ was a very original idea and really embodied the school’s passion to improve their own reputation.

“The Lancashire Mind Wellbeing Challenge grows in popularity each year and we’re already planning the 2020 programme.”

For more information about the Wellbeing Challenge please contact Amy Bond, Community Development Coordinator at Lancashire Mind, on amybond@lancashiremind.org.uk or call 01257 231660.