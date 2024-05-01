Burnley school praised for 'changing lives of pupils' rated good across board at first Ofsted inspection
The alternative provision school opened in September, 2019, as part of the Education Partnership Trust (EPT) for pupils aged five to 16 who are at risk of exclusion. The report said that ‘parents spoke candidly about how the school has changed not only their child’s life, but also that of the whole family.’
Inspectors said that pupils quickly settled into the school and forged strong relationships with staff which built a ‘strong sense of community.’
The report said: “Pupils are happy to attend the school and appreciate the care that is shown to them by staff. Many pupils told inspectors that the best thing about the school is the staff.” Inspectors praised the good behaviour of pupils in lessons, the ambitious curriculum, the support for each pupil and the calm atmosphere around school. The report highlighted the range of physical activities and sporting challenges, the array of clubs on offer and the enhanced learning at the school with visits to museums.
It praised the quality programme of careers education which raises aspirations and ensures pupils are well prepared for the next stage of their lives with many successfully reintegrating back into mainstream schools. The report stated: “Reading is prioritised across the school. Pupils who struggle with reading are given the support that they need to catch up quickly to their peers. Pupils read high-quality books that are closely matched to their phonics knowledge. They read often, growing in confidence as they do.” Inspectors praised pupil attendance, which improved for nearly all pupils during their time at the school, and pupils told inspectors that their improvement in their regular attendance is one of the key successes of being in this school.
Headteacher Natalie Lewis said: “Our staff are experts in identifying barriers to learning and ensure our pupils are given the opportunities they deserve to thrive. Inspectors noted that we not only transform the lives of our pupils but also that of their wider family and therefore our local community. This amazing achievement is down to the dedication, hard work and commitment of our staff, pupils, parents, governors, academy trust and everyone connected with the school. I am incredibly proud to be the headteacher of The Heights.”
