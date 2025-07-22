Burnley school leavers: End of an era for pupils leaving primary educution

By John Deehan
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 09:59 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 10:30 BST
It’s the end of an era for pupils across Burnley as they wrap up their final days of primary school

To celebrate this big milestone, take a look at these wonderful photos of Year 6 leavers marking their last moments before heading off to high school.

St Leonard’s VA Y6

1. Burnley primary school leavers

St Leonard’s VA Y6 Photo: NA

Simonstone St Peters CofE Primary School

2. Burnley primary school leavers

Simonstone St Peters CofE Primary School Photo: NA

St John the Baptist RC Primary (Burnley)

3. Burnley primary school leavers

St John the Baptist RC Primary (Burnley) Photo: NA

Casterton Primary Academy

4. Burnley primary school leavers

Casterton Primary Academy Photo: NA

