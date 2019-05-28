Burnley school judged to be "excellent" and "inspirational" by SIAMS

A Burnley school has been called "inspirational" during an inspection this month.

St James' Lanehead CofE (VA) Primary School was given top grading in all areas during a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools.

The report said: “The school’s Christian vision is firmly embedded and lived out by all members of the school community. This results in innovative and imaginative practice that

enables pupils to flourish and transforms their lives.

"Leaders are inspirational in the way in which they deliver the Christian message through nurture, compassion and tailored provision. Consequently, pupils’ behaviour is excellent and they are empowered to achieve their full potential.

"The school offers wide ranging and imaginative opportunities to explore global issues related to injustice and inequality. Pupils confidently initiate projects aimed at addressing social deprivation and disadvantage.

"Collective worship is inspirational and at the heart of school life. It contributes deeply to the spiritual development of both pupils and adults."