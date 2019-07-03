Burnley reception's sports day a massive hit

A Burnley reception school have held a sports day, with 60 children taking part in a range of events and all enjoying the day thoroughly.



Organised by Miss Jenny Mackenzie, the P.E coordinator and Early Years Lead at Reedley Primary School in Brierfield, the sports day saw students try their hands at events such as relay races, a target game, a dribbling game, knocking targets off wickets, and balancing a beanbag on a bat.

At the end of the day, parents took part in a penalty shootout against the school's headteacher.

Ably supported by the school's Year 5 and Year 6 Sports Ambassadors, who helped record each groups' points, the youngsters we're watched by their proud parents, who themselves took part in a penalty shootout against the headteacher Mrs Bell at the end of the event. "The children behaved impeccably, a fantastic morning was had by all," said Miss Mackenzie.