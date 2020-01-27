Burnley primary school students shine at Spelling Bee

A group of children from a Burnley primary school have proved their syntactical mettle by being named their classes' top spellers.

Now progressing to a semi-final where they will compete against spellers from Walverden Primary School and Briercliffe Primary School, a group of Reedley Primary School spelling superstars have once again been successful in the early rounds of the annual Spelling Bee.

Held as part of a group of schools' SWAT cluster, the competition saw the children given a list of spellings from the National Curriculum and were afforded two minutes to spell as many as they could correctly.

"All of the children performed exceptionally well and the competition was really close," said Kerry Gorrell, the school's Deputy Headteacher. The winners from each year group were Year 1 - Zainab; Year 2 - Saadiyah; Year 3 - Eesa; Year 4 - Aadam; Year 5 - Abdullah; and Year 6 - Saleyha.

Winners from the heats against the neighbouring schools will go to the finals, where they will compete with finalists from the other SWAT schools.