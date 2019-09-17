Burnley primary school's student council enjoys afternoon tea with teachers and governors

Members of a Burnley primary school's new student council have enjoyed afternoon tea with the school's governors and teachers as they discussed their roles and responsibilities.

Meeting those charged with keeping the school running smoothly last Thursday, student council representatives from Reedley Primary School had the chance to learn about the governors' upcoming events and the school's fundraising activities whilst sharing treats, cakes, and juice.

Bilal in Year 4 said: “The cakes were delicious and I liked the questions we discussed together," while Year 6 Momeena added: “I enjoyed getting to know the teachers and giving the governors a tour of the school.”