Burnley primary school pupils return from summer holidays to a surprise

Children at a Burnley primary school have come back from their six-week summer holidays to find something very exciting waiting for them: a brand-new jungle gym and an obstacle course.

With Marsden Community Primary School's new playground equipment officially opened by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson on September 13th, the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle were also at the school the day prior as the children returned from their holidays to find the new equipment.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle with Marsden students.

And while the weather may not have played along with a light drizzle threatening to dampen moods, the cheering and excited pupils refused to be cowed by the rainclouds, taking to the new jungle gym and obstacle course with relish.

“I’m very proud of all the children at Marsden and am particularly overjoyed at seeing so many happy faces at lunchtime and playtime," said head teacher Mrs Delamer, while Year 6 pupils Komal Parveen and Fatimah Shahzad - who helped write this article - remarked that it was "an amazing experience and the children are grateful not only to governors and Mrs Delamere, for planning and organising the new equipment but to our special visitors who helped us to open our amazing new playground.

"We hope everyone here at Marsden enjoys their break times!" they added.